CHICAGO (CBS) — A Columbia College student was stabbed Wednesday night during a robbery in Grant Park.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was walking near Wabash Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive around 9:50 p.m., when a man walked up to her and demanded money.

The woman handed over her credit card, but told the robber she had no cash. The man stabbed her in the stomach, and fled the scene with her credit card.

The victim walked to a convenience store a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store on State Street, and called for police and paramedics. She went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for three superficial stab wounds to her stomach.

Police had only a vague description of the suspect, who was wearing a puffy green jacket and blue jeans. Investigators brought in a K-9 unit to help search the park after the attack.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.