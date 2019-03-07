



CBS and the Academy of Country Music announced today that three-time “Entertainer of the Year” winner and current nominee Jason Aldean will receive this year’s ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award. Aldean will also perform at the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 7th from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, broadcasting only on CBS.

Previous award winners include Marty Robbins in 1969, Loretta Lynn in 1979, Alabama in 1988, Garth Brooks in 1998 and George Strait in 2008.

“This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given,” said Aldean. “My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man, I’m proud to be getting it – it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

Tune in on April 7th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) to watch Aldean take home the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award and much more, only on CBS.