



A McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy has died after he was shot while helping a federal task force serve an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel Thursday morning. The gunman led police on a chase that ended with him crashing in central Illinois near Lincoln, where he was finally arrested after a standoff with police.

Deputy Jacob Keltner was 35 years old. He had a wife and two children.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office just shared this picture of Deputy Jacob Keltner. He was 35 years old. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2006. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qM2KryAYf9 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) March 7, 2019

He worked with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office for 12 and a half years.

The wounded deputy was taken to Mercy Health Javon Bea Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Officers were driving in and out of the hospital, about three miles from the hotel.

Departments from across the state are showing their support on social media, including Chicago police.

We mourn alongside our Illinois law enforcement partners at @McHenrySheriff, following the loss of one of their own during the #Rockford active shooter incident today. His family and law enforcement partners remain in our prayers. — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 7, 2019

“He’s a very hard working, loving, caring deputy, been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years,” said Det. Sandra Rogers. “There are no adequate words to express what a great person he is. Every day we wake up, and those of us with children and spouses, we give them a kiss goodbye, and we don’t know if we’ll ever see them again. And this is something we do because we love our community. We support our community. It’s not a job. It’s a calling.”

“Jake was a great guy. Dedicated. Hardworking. He volunteered for the position he served in…he comes from a long line of service. He’s a dedicated guy and dedicated family man. He’s truly going to be missed.” -Sheriff @cbschicago — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) March 8, 2019

“Jake was a great guy,” McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said. “Dedicated. Hardworking. He volunteered for the position he served in. He comes from a long line of service. He’s a dedicated guy and dedicated family man. He’s truly going to be missed.”

A procession will take place tonight at 8 p.m. for McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, who was shot while serving an arrest warrant. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vuKsA0Fy7p — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) March 7, 2019

Employees at the sheriff’s office also say they appreciate all of the encouragement and support coming in from the community.

A procession for Keltner will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday night from MercyHealth’s Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside. The procession will travel wwest on Riverside Boulevard from the hospital, south on Perryville Rd. before heading west on East State St. to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.