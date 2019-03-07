CHICAGO (CBS)–An active shooter has been reported at the Extended Stay Hotel in Rockford, just off of I-90 and Route 20, Rockford police confirmed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms tells CBS News the shooter is holed up in a hotel room. There’s no word on whether anyone has been shot.

RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019

Witnesses saw multiple police cars speeding toward the area, and dozens of of law enforcement vehicles were surrounding the building Thursday morning.

Agents with the ATF and FBI have also responded to the scene.

***BREAKING NEWS***

Active shooter situation in Rockford, Illinois. ATF Chicago Field Division personnel are on scene. @ATF_Chicago will continue to update the situation, which is still active. — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) March 7, 2019

This story is developing.