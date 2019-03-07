CHICAGO (CBS) — After a five-hour standoff, Illinois State Police have taken suspected Rockford cop-killer suspect Floyd Brown into custody.

Around 4:40 p.m., loud bangs were heard at the scene of the standoff. Sources say police used tear gas to end the standoff.

Shortly after 5 p.m. police arrested Brown and called for an ambulance, according to scanner dispatch messages. Brown may have suffered a broken arm or leg, according to the dispatch reports.

Police said they were still investigating the details of what happened when Floyd began shooting at police at the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford, and fled the scene, but Pozzi said shots were fired both inside Brown’s third-floor hotel room, and in the hotel parking lot. The deputy was shot in the parking lot, and police later discovered a woman acquaintance of Brown’s had been shot inside the hotel room.

Floyd fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy in the parking lost. McHenry County officials identified the deputy as Jacob Keltner. The 35-year-old served 12 years with the department.

Police said no officers fired shots during the encounter with Brown at the hotel.

Officers were executing a warrant because Floyd violated his parole after a burglary spree in Bloomington in December.

