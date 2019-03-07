CHICAGO (CBS)–Here’s what we know about the fatal shooting of the McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday in Rockford.

-Rockford Police Deputy Chief John Pozzi said the deputy was assigned to a U.S. Marshals Service task force that was serving an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown at the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

-Shots were fired both inside Brown’s third-floor hotel room and in the hotel parking lot.

-The deputy was shot in the parking lot.

-The police later discovered a female acquaintance of Brown’s had been shot inside the hotel room.

-Officers fired no shots during the encounter with Brown at the hotel, and said Brown’s shots injured the woman.

-The wounded deputy has not been named by authorities, pending notification of his family.

-He was taken to Mercy Health Javon Bea Hospital in critical condition.

-Brown is wanted on arrest warrants in Sangamon, Champaign, and McLean counties; as well as a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

-Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for Brown on a charge of attempted murder following today’s shooting. That charge was approved before the deputy died.

-As of 2:20 p.m. Thursday, the suspect was barricaded by Illinois State Police on I-55 in downstate Lincoln, Illinois

