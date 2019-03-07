CHICAGO (CBS)–Rockford shooting suspect Floyd E. Brown has a lengthy record stretching back at least to 1997, according to court and prison records.

His records with the Illinois Department of Corrections show he was paroled in January 2018 from a 13-year sentence for nine charges of residential burglary. That sentence followed a 2 ½ year sentence in 2005 for one count of unlawful restraint and violation of an order of protection; and an 8-year sentence on a 2001 charge of felony possession of a firearm. It’s unclear how much time he served in each of those sentences.

Brown’s infractions with the law range from aggravated and domestic battery to harassment and vehicular invasion.

Thursday’s shooting at the Extended Stay hotel in Rockford wasn’t Brown’s first violent incident involving law enforcement. In 2000, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Agents with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrived at the hotel Thursday to serve him with warrants out of three Illinois counties, in addition to a warrant for a parole violation out of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The following is a list of Brown’s infractions with the law: