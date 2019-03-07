



A Chicago man is convicted of federal sex trafficking of a girl who police say was killed by a customer.

Joseph Hazley, 33, was found guilty of trafficking 16-year-old Desiree Robinson and two other women.

Hazley posted the girl’s information on commercial sex advertisements on Backpage.com, and arranged multiple meetings in December 2016 for her to engage in prostitution, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Robinson was found murdered in a Markham garage back on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Prosecutors say Hazley drove Robinson to the appointment and waited in the car for her, but when she didn’t come back he went looking for her and found her body.

Robinson’s alleged killer, Antonio Rosales, is currently awaiting trial for first degree murder and sexual abuse.