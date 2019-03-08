CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released a surveillance image of the car that struck and killed a 50-year-old man as he was crossing the street early Thursday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver.

The victim was crossing the street near Cicero and Barry around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, when a red Volkswagen heading south on Cicero hit him in the middle of the block. The driver did not stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday morning, police said the hit-and-run was caught on video, and released a surveillance image of the Volkswagen involved in the deadly collision. Police said it likely has damage to the left front corner.

Anyone who might have information about the hit-and-run should call the Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.