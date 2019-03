CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Irika Sargent scored first place in the Dancing with Chicago Celebrities charity event Friday night.

Her tango earned a perfect score. The money raised from the event goes towards fighting breast cancer.

Irika’s mom was in the audience to watch her performance.

“My mom is here, and she is a two-time breast cancer survivor, so I dedicate this dance to her,” Irika said.

Congratulations Irika!