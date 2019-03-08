



The man who shot and killed a McHenry County deputy is still in the hospital but is expected in court next week, police say.

During the investigation the FBI and Rockford police taped off more than half the parking lot, and officers walked in and out of the hotel, which is open today.

But the hotel is not the only local business affected by the crime.

A Rockford business owner says his store was hit by a bullet yesterday morning. The store is next to the hotel where Deputy Keltner was shot. Hear from the business owner tonight at 5 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/oceRyE2fnc — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) March 8, 2019

“We had one employee heard a loud bang,” said Daid Ott.

Ott’s Rock Valley Garden Center turned into an FBI crime scene Friday after he said a bullet struck the side of the store Thursday morning.

“You lose business, but at the same time, we’re more worried about the officer’s life that was lost,” he said. “You can’t repair that.”

Ott’s store is right next to the hotel where a task force showed up looking for Floyd Brown, wanted for burglary and a parole violation. Court documents state that task force officers tried to open a locked room door and announced that police were on scene.

Deputy Jacob Keltner was in the parking lot.

Investigators said a man started yelling inside the room, a woman said she wanted to get out, and then bullets started flying through the wall and door at task force officers.

Documents state Brown hopped out a third story window and shot Keltner in the head before taking off in his Mercury Grand Marquis.

Rockford’s police chief said he can’t say how Brown got the weapon.

“No, that will be a part of the investigative follow up being done by the agencies.”

Documents also state Brown fired at police with a long rifle during a chase.

Police arrested Brown Thursday evening after a standoff in Lincoln.

Ott said he doesn’t just run a business at the garden center. It’s his family’s home. But his family isn’t all that’s on his mind.

“This is out of the norm,” he said. “Our prayers go to the family of the slain officer.”

CBS 2 has also learned through court records that a woman requested a protection order against Brown last year, but it was not granted due to insufficient evidence.

Police say the woman in the hotel room with Brown was his girlfriend.

Officers have not given any update on her condition or where or who she is.