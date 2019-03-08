CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot outside a River North nightclub, one of them fatally, after a brawl early Friday.

Police said a group of about 15 people began fighting on the sidewalk at the mouth of the alley outside Sound Bar, at the corner of Franklin and Ontario, shortly after midnight. A man in the group pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

A 28-year-old man who works at the club was shot, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Thurman Bailey, of the Bronzeville neighborhood.

A 58-year-old man who is associated with Sound Bar was shot in the leg and arm, and took himself to Northwestern, where his condition was stabilized.

“One may be the bouncer, or maybe the manager, but we’re getting information that it may be the bouncer,” community activist Andrew Holmes said. “Hopefully with the surveillance footage that surrounds this area, it could shed some light on who the individual was that discharged that weapon and took off from here.”

A bouncer at a nearby club said he was surprised to hear about the shooting at Sound Bar.

“This is a nice area. This is a place where a lot of my people like to hang out. We need safe spaces in the city. So it’s a shame. I wonder what it was about,” he said.

After the shooting, police were seen leading several men away from the area in handcuffs, but police said they have no suspects, and no one was in custody.