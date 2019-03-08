CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain and wind are heading to the Chicago are for the weekend, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Overnight will become breezy and bring partly cloudy skies. Rain will increase by Saturday afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms. A cold front will also pass, leaving the area windy and cooler for Sunday.

Monday will bring sun. By midweek showers will return, but temperatures will reach above 50 degrees.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 25

Saturday: Rain likely, chance of afternoon thunderstorms, high 45

Sunday: High winds, high near 40

Monday: Sunny, high of 38

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 42

Wednesday: Rain showers, high of 52

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 53