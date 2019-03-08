CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the battle of endorsements in the race for mayor.

And also allegations of a shakedown.

But with it came accusations from Toni Preckwinkle that Wilson tried to shake her down for political appointments and campaign cash.

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley has more on the increasingly bitter tone of the mayoral campaign.

Lori Lightfoot gladly accepted the backing of former candidate Willie Wilson, who won 14 of Chicago’s black wards, in the election’s first round.

“Our neighborhoods are starving. And we have to meet that challenge,” said Lightfoot.

With Wilson throwing this shot at the candidate he didn’t endorse, Toni Preckwinkle.

“How can you expect things to change when she is the machine,” asked Wilson.

In return, Preckwinkle showed off endorsements from a host of ministers.

“Sensitive, proven leadership. We need strong, bold, passionate, ” said Reverend Michael Eaddy of the People’s Church of Harvest.

But Preckwinkle’s campaign charged that Wilson sought to name key commissioners and asked Preckwinkle to pay his campaign costs in exchange for Wilson’s support. Preckwinkle insisting, she refused.

“In the 30 years that I have been in public life, we’ve never paid the campaign debts of our opponents, nor have I promised anyone that they could appoint positions as borough s or dept heads and i’m not gonna start now.

Wilson, a multi-millionaire, denied seeking anything, including money.

“I got several calls from people asking me to endorse her, as late as yesterday, so that don’t make sense right?”

And Lightfoot defended Wilson, accusuing Preckwinkle of desperation.

“When you don’t get what you want, you move on, you don’t call names, disparage, and try to call names as we are seeing today.”

Preckwinkle’s team also dug up a Lightfoot tweet from three weeks ago, where she attacked Willie Wilson as a proud supporter of President Trump and former governor Rauner.

On Friday, Lightfoot side-stepped comment on the tweet. And Wilson said, “I’m for anybody who will lower my taxes.”