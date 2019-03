CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash on I-57 near Kedzie has left one person dead and two injured early Saturday morning.

A Markham firetruck was responding to an earlier crash, when an SUV slammed into the back of it just after 3 a.m.

Officials said a passenger in the SUV died at the hospital around 4:20 a.m. and the driver remains in critical condition.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of 6:45 a.m., two left northbound lanes remain closed.