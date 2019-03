CHICAGO (CBS)– As temperatures start to warm up, Chicago areas can expect some mid-day rain and thunderstorms.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, winds speeds will increase and rain and thunderstorms are expected for Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Saturday temperatures will rise to the upper 30s, low 40s.

The rain will end in the evening and Sunday will be breezy and sunny.

Curran reminds Chicagoans to set clocks to “spring forward” for Sunday.