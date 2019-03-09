CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago man was fatally shot in Evanston Friday and police are seeking information regarding a suspect.

According to Evanston police, Angel Miranda, 33, was found in a yard behind 1827 Simpson St. with numerous gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Miranda was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police received a call stating shots were fired in the same area, approximately 90 minutes before Miranda was discovered. Police said based on the call of shots fired, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No one is in custody and police said the suspect is considered armed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or a possible suspect is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040.