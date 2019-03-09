



R. Kelly addressed the crowd waiting for his release from the Cook County jail Saturday afternoon.

“I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out,” Kelly said. “I love my fans.”

Three days after he was jailed for failing to pay more than $161,000 in child support he owed to his ex-wife, Kelly posted bond and was released from custody just after noon.

Some members of the crowd yelled Kelly’s name and showed their support for the embattled singer.

After R. Kelly existed in a van, his attorney spoke in a press conference.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said it is “open season on R. Kelly” in regard to the backlash Kelly has received. However, Greenberg said Kelly is “not hiding” and stated Kelly is “innocent.”

The attorney said he has not talked with Kelly about the Gayle King interview on CBS News, but supports his decision.

“I think that Mr. Kelly should be able to speak out in any way Mr. Kelly wants,” Greenberg said.

When asked about Kelly’s potential investigations out of state, he said, “I have no idea what is going on in Detroit.”

Kelly is expected back in court on Wednesday.