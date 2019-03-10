



Emily Petronella, 19, has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a Chicago police officer in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Saturday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. while the officer was executing a warrant for narcotics and illegal weapons in the 2700 block of West Potomoc, according to Chicago police. A team was attempting to breach the back door of the home when a woman fired a shot through the door, striking the officer.

Petronella’s charges include:

One felony count of Attempt-Murder-First Degree

One felony count of Aggravated Assault-Peace Officer/Weapon

One felony count of Armed Violence/Discharge Weapon

One felony count of Aggravated Discharge Firearm-PO/Fireman

One felony count of Cannabis-Manufacture/Deliver-5000+grams

One misdemeanor count of Violation Bail Bond

“The offender knowingly and intentionally discharged a firearm through a door striking a police officer and placed other officers on scene in fear of receiving a battery,” Chicago Police stated in a press release.

19 year old Emily Petronella will face a judge this morning for charges of attempted murder of a #ChicagoPolice officer as well as weapons and drug charges. The CPD officer is still hospitalized with a serious gsw to his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/IgI6HZKeQv — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 10, 2019

Police confirmed the officer was shot in the left shoulder and was transported to a hospital. He remains stable but critical condition, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. A police spokesman said the officer is expected to survive and is being cared for at Stroger Hospital.