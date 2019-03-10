CHICAGO (CBS)– Emily Petronella, 19, has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a Chicago police officer in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Saturday night.
The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. while the officer was executing a warrant for narcotics and illegal weapons in the 2700 block of West Potomoc, according to Chicago police. A team was attempting to breach the back door of the home when a woman fired a shot through the door, striking the officer.
Petronella’s charges include:
One felony count of Attempt-Murder-First Degree
One felony count of Aggravated Assault-Peace Officer/Weapon
One felony count of Armed Violence/Discharge Weapon
One felony count of Aggravated Discharge Firearm-PO/Fireman
One felony count of Cannabis-Manufacture/Deliver-5000+grams
One misdemeanor count of Violation Bail Bond
“The offender knowingly and intentionally discharged a firearm through a door striking a police officer and placed other officers on scene in fear of receiving a battery,” Chicago Police stated in a press release.
Police confirmed the officer was shot in the left shoulder and was transported to a hospital. He remains stable but critical condition, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. A police spokesman said the officer is expected to survive and is being cared for at Stroger Hospital.