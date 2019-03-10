CHICAGO (CBS)– Three men were hospitalized after their car lost control and slammed into a light pole in Wrightwood.

Police said the Lexus was near 87th and Fairfield Avenue when it lost control and crashed into three parked cars, before going into the pole.

The 20-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger remain in critical condition at Christ Hospital with another 21-year-old passenger who in stable condition.

A fourth man in the car, a 20-year-old, turned down medical treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.