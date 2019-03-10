CHICAGO (CBS)– Four juveniles were arrested after a Chicago police sergeant was dragged about 100 feet by a car that sped off from police Sunday.

Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 5700 block of S.out Normal Boulevard., just before 10 a.m. Police attempted to remove the four male occupants from the vehicle.

An assisting sergeant’s vest got caught on the window as the vehicle fled from the officers. Police said the sergeant was dragged for about 100 feet.

4 juveniles are arrested following a brief pursuit this morning in the 5700 blk S. Normal. @ChicagoCAPS07 officers attempted to stop the car when driver fled & dragged an officer. The car was later apprehended on the south side. Officer taken to an area hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/3UWNKSCYAY — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 10, 2019

Police said the offending vehicle struck several other CPD vehicles along the way.

“The car was later apprehended on the south side,” Anthony Guglielmi stated via Twitter.

According to police, the sergeant was transported to a local hospital with injuries to his neck, hand as well as lacerations to hands and knees.

The four juveniles offenders are in custody and charges are pending.

Police will provide an update later Sunday afternoon.