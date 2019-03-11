CHICAGO (CBS)–A driver was killed Monday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway at the eastbound Cicero ramp, according to Illinois State Police.

The male driver had not been identified as of 3:15 p.m.

Police said he may have suffered a medical emergency, and it was unclear whether he died due to his injuries from the crash or if a health emergency was the cause.

The vehicle struck the left highway wall. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

Two out of the three traffic lanes were closed Monday afternoon on eastbound I-290 near the accident location while authorities investigated the crash scene.