



Howard-bound Red Line trains are bypassing the Addison station while maintenance work is completed between March 10 and 30.

The CTA is asking riders who typically use Howard-bound service from the Addison station to take a 95th-bound train to Belmont and transfer to a Howard-bound train.

For Howard-bound service to the Addison station, take a Howard-bound train to Sheridan or Wilson and transfer to a 95th-bound train, the CTA says.

All passengers should consider using the adjacent Red Line stations at Belmont and Sheridan, where trains in both directions will continue to stop.

Purple Line Express trains bound for the Loop will continue to stop at Addison during the construction period.

The CTA says passengers should plan ahead by allowing extra travel time.

