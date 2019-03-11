CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police issued a community alert after two North Side businesses were robbed recently.

During the first robbery, a person described as a black man in his 30’s pulled out a handgun on an employee of a business on the 3300 block of West Bryn Mawr. He demanded money from the cash register and punched the cashier in the face before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.

In the second incident, a masked offender entered a business on the 5600 block of North Kimball Avenue, displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes from the cash register.

Police said the same suspect is likely involved in both robberies.

The robbery on West Bryn Mawr occurred Feb. 20 at 6:24 p.m. and the robbery on North Kimball Avenue was reported March 5 at 2:26 a.m., according to police.

No photos of the suspect were provided.