Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Linebackers: Trio Of Young Linebackers Headline ClassAnthony Barr, C.J. Mosley and Jordan Hicks are free agents. Will these linebackers return to their teams, or find big paydays elsewhere?

Bears Re-Sign Tight End Ben Braunecker To 2-Year DealTwo days before the start of free agency, the Chicago Bears have re-signed tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year contract.

How To Play CBS Chicago's Bracket ChallengeThe tournament is almost here which means it is time to get ready to fill our your bracket! Why not come play with us for a chance to win $1,000?

Griffin Scores 28, Pistons Top Bulls For 5th Straight WinChicago played without Zach LaVine, who missed the game with a right patellar tendon strain. Wayne Selden led the Bulls with 18 points while Otto Porter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen scored 17 each.

DeBrincat Helps Blackhawks Beat Stars 2-1Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf scored on odd-man rushes in the first period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday night.

Brawl During High School Basketball Playoff Game Leads To Double ForfeitA playoff game between two Chicago high school basketball teams Friday night ended in a brawl on the court and both teams being disqualified from the state tournament.