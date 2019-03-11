CBS 2 asked Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot for their positions on key issues facing Chicago.

LORI LIGHTFOOT

My vision as mayor is to create a transparent City Hall that is responsive to every person, not just the wealthy and well-connected. To build a more responsive City Hall, I will implement my comprehensive good government policy platform. It includes banning profiting from public service and will bring much-needed oversight to the workers’ compensation program.

And unlike my opponent, I will take every step necessary to put an end to aldermanic prerogative. I released my good government plan back in August, and organized aldermanic candidates around the People First Pledge to build a City Hall that works for our families, and not just the politically connected.

TONI PRECKWINKLE

While there have been many candidates that have talked about ethics reforms, Toni has actually enacted ethics reforms in her years serving Cook County. One of her highlights at the county around ethics reform was enacting a $750 campaign contribution limit backed up by $160,000 in fines for violations of the County’s campaign finance provision.

Toni also instituted a variety of ethics training reforms, including expanding training to all county officials. Assessor, Treasurer, Sheriff, County Clerk and Commissioners of the Board of Review have agreed to initiate/expand ethics training to all employees under th

eir supervision. In 2013, Toni also launched an online training program, followed by an improved ethics training curriculum which improved ease of understanding. And just this year, the county introduced an improved Goals Training program to hold government officials to the highest standards of ethical conduct to 3,500 County staff, which is more than 10 percent of County employees.

As mayor, Toni will continue to her county work in pursuing high ethical standards for all city employees.