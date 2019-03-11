CHICAGO (CBS)– After months of cold weather, Chicago-area temperatures will be rising throughout the week.

Monday’s temperatures remain in the upper 30s and will drop in the evening, according to CBS2 meteorologist, Ed Curran.

Curran said Tuesday will be warm and sunny, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s to the north and 50s to the south.

Clouds move into the picture Tuesday night and Curran said Chicago areas will see some rain Wednesday with temperatures reaching the mid 50s.

Thursday will bring the first 60s of the season to Chicago, along with some rain showers and very windy conditions.

As temperatures fall Thursday night, Curran said there could be a mix of a few snow flakes with rain drops.

Friday’s high will be around 40.