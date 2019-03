CHICAGO (CBS)–Phase two of a multi-million dollar makeover in Fulton Market will kick-off today.

Crews will break ground on the streetscape project – which is aimed at making the historic corridor from Carpenter Street to Ogden Avenue safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

The project includes granite cobblestone intersections, new street furniture, widened sidewalks and shorter pedestrian crossings.

Phase 1 of the project, which goes from Halsted to Carpenter, was finished back in November.