CHICAGO (CBS)—If you own an iPhone, heed caution because a scammer is targeting Apple users.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says someone is calling people claiming to work for Apple and then warning them that their phone or icloud account has been compromised.

The caller then asks for personal information like usernames and passwords.

Apple says it is aware of the scam, and says the company’s service reps never ask for personal information over the phone.