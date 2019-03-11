CHICAGO (CBS)– The mother of one of R. Kelly’s live-in girlfriends was promised a reunion with her daughter this week.

However, she has yet to hear from Kelly’s publicist, Darryll Johnson.

Johnson promised he would arrange a family meeting without Kelly present.

Kelly’s girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, sat down with Gayle King last week for an interview. Savage’s mother said she has not had contact with her.

“I want to make sure she’s mentally, physically sound, healthy,” Savage’s mother stated. “Please allow us to have a meeting with our daughter as soon as possible. We are ready anytime.”

Savage started dating Kelly when she was 19.