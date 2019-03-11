CHICAGO (CBS)–For the third time in only three months, The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who took his own life.

A 44-year-old officer was found at his Near West Side home Sunday with a gunshot wound.

Last year, the Chicago Police Department had five suicides.

Nearly three weeks ago, Chicago police and other departments attended a suicide awareness and prevention seminar.

The police departments makes therapists available to all officers, and remind them that help is available on an anonymous basis.

The National Suicide Prevention hotline is one place to turn to for help. The number is 1-800-273-8255.