



The sister of the gunman accused of killing a McHenry County deputy insisted he’s not a monster following his appearance in court Monday.

Deputy Jacob Keltner’s friends, family and extended law enforcement family packed into the court on one side of the courtroom, giving hugs and condolences.

Across from the bench, the defendant, 39-year-old Floyd Brown, slumped over restrained in a wheelchair, wearing a medical gown, a stomach or back brace, and bandages on at least one arm. It’s the result of injuries likely suffered while trying to escape law enforcement Thursday.

Officers were executing warrants for a United States Marshals Task Force, and Brown, who was at the Extended Stay America Hotel in Rockford, was wanted for parole violations linked to burglary.

Brown’s criminal history dates back to 1997. He has three domestic battery convictions and previously served 75 days for aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Keltner.

A federal judge said Monday that the punishment for the crime could be life behind bars or the death penalty.

One of Brown’s sisters reacted to the seriousness of the allegations.

“I’m scared,” said Christina Brown. “Like them saying life and death. Death is the scariest. It’s like my nightmare. We just lost our mom in October due to cancer, so I just feel like I’m losing the second closest person to me.”

Christina Brown said she wants to tell her brother “that I love him and that I’m going to be here with him through all of this. And that he’s not alone.”

His sister also said she wanted to share the good things about her brother, calling him “a great father and a great brother.”

“I just want everybody to know that he’s not the monster that a lot of people are trying to make him out to be,” she said. “He’s a great man.” She said he has six children.

She did share some words for the deputy’s family and friends.

“My heart honestly, truly goes out to them at this time,” she said.

Floyd Brown said very little in court, and when he spoke it was quiet.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 20.