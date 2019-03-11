CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves pried the doors off a luxury store in Wicker Park early Monday morning, and stole a large amount of merchandise.

Police said the front door of Shinola Detroit, at 1619 N. Damen Av., was broken around 4:45 a.m. The store sells luxury watches, jewelry, bags, purses, wallets, bicycles, and more.

The doors were pried off at the hinges, and merchandise was cleared off of several shelves.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area North detectives are investigating.

The store and several neighboring businesses have surveillance cameras.