CHICAGO (CBS)—The family of a 13-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood this weekend is urging the shooter to come forward.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Deon Williams. Those who knew the 7th grader said he loved to play basketball. Williams and another teen were inside a house near 73rd and Aberdeen Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were playing with a gun when it went off. Williams was shot in the chest. He was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died. The friend is wanted for questioning.

Williams’ father said the teen shot his son by accident, and he urged the teen to turn himself in.

“I have no ill feelings against him or his family,” said Donald Williams. “If it was an accident, I just want him to come in, tell them what happened, accept what they’re doing to do to him and let them get him some help. My son is a victim and he is too.”

Police are still investigating the shooting.

No charges have been filed.