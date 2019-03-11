WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with traffic violations in a 2018 crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Lake County.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by the teen crossed into the wrong lane on Route 45 in Warren Township and smashed into a car driven by Katherine Lewis of Grayslake.

The sheriff’s office said the teen from Round Lake Beach has been charged with improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

He’s due in court in Waukegan on April 11.

