



CHICAGO (CBS)–The Guinness Book of World Records has named a Berwyn rabbit as the world’s oldest.

The rabbit, named ‘Mick,’ turned 16-years-old recently, exceeding the average lifespan of a rabbit by about six years, according to Guinness Book of World Records, which says the typical domestic rabbit lives to be about 8 to 12-years-old.

“I am very proud of him and have been very inspired by the resilience and positivity he’s shown throughout his life,” his owner, Liz Rench, told the Guinness Book of World Records. “There were countless times I thought that I was going to lose him, but he’s been able to adapt to the ageing process with a good attitude and stays strong.”

Rench said in an interview with the Guinness Book that she’s been caring for rabbits for at least two decades, and has never had a rabbit that lived to be over 13-years-old.

Being a senior bunny comes with its share of medical needs, however. Mick gets acupuncture and other therapies to help relieve his joint pain and make him live a more comfortable life, according to The Guinness Book of World Records.