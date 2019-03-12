CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have issued a community alert after five residential burglaries were reported in the Albany Park neighborhood in February and March.

The burglaries were reported between Feb. 18 and March 1 and all follow the same pattern, where someone breaks into apartments through a door or window and takes personal property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries were reported in the following locations on the following dates and times:

The 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue on Feb. 19 sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The 3800 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue on Feb. 23 sometime between 12:30 and 11 a.m.

The 4200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue March 1 sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

The 4000 block of North Bernard Street March 1 sometime between 11:25 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

The 4700 block of North Saint Louis Avenue March 1 sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

In the two incidents that occurred on March 1, the suspect is described as a hispanic or while man in his 30’s or 40’s. Police said he was wearing a blue t-shirt and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.