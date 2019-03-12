CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Wisconsin have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl, who was last seen with a man police consider to be armed and dangerous.

Milwaukee police said Noelani Robinson was last seen in a black SUV with 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins, also known as Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis.

Higgins did not return Noelani to her mother Monday afternoon, as planned. Police said Higgins is believed to be armed and dangerous.

CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports police believe Robinson’s disappearance might be connected to a double shooting Monday in Milwaukee, near 91st and Mill Road. Police are still looking for a suspect in that shooting.

Police did not have a description of Noelani’s clothing. Police also did not have a make and model for the SUV.

Anyone who sees her or Dariaz should call 911, or contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7022.