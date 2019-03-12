CHICAGO (CBS) — A car was struck by a westbound CTA Blue Line train Tuesday night in Rosemont, leaving the driver dead, Illinois State Police said.
The Ford flipped on its side, but it’s unclear how the vehicle ended up on the tracks.
Blue Line service was temporarily interrupted between O’Hare and Jefferson Park.
The driver, the only person inside the vehicle, was removed had to be extricated from the car around 9:15 p.m. and later died, ISP confirmed.
Three people on the train were injured and taken to local hospitals, according to the Rosemont Public Safety Department.
ISP continues to investigate.