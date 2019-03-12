CHICAGO (CBS) — A car was struck by a westbound CTA Blue Line train Tuesday night in Rosemont, leaving the driver dead, Illinois State Police said.

The Ford flipped on its side, but it’s unclear how the vehicle ended up on the tracks.

Blue Line service was temporarily interrupted between O’Hare and Jefferson Park.

[Service Disruption] UPDATE: Blue Line service has been temporarily susp. between O'Hare and Harlem (O'Hare Branch) due to an obstruction. Consider other bus and rail alternatives. More: https://t.co/VN4oapWs0I — cta (@cta) March 13, 2019

The driver, the only person inside the vehicle, was removed had to be extricated from the car around 9:15 p.m. and later died, ISP confirmed.

Three people on the train were injured and taken to local hospitals, according to the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

There are now several shuttles in service between O'Hare & Harlem; there is traffic in/out of airport, we're working to keep them moving as well as possible and accommodate all riders. Expect delays across line from disruption; trains running Harlem to Forest Park via downtown. — cta (@cta) March 13, 2019

ISP continues to investigate.