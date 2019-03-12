CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lake County man has been arrested for allegedly biting his 10-month-old daughter on the face and arms when she would not fall asleep.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services notified the Lake County Sheriff of a possible child abuse case at a home in Lake Villa Township.

Sheriff’s detectives who visited the home found a 10-month-old girl who had suffered what appeared to be bite marks and bruises on her face and arms.

Investigators determined her father, 31-year-old Daniel Martin, intentionally bit her “out of anger because the baby would not fall asleep,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Martin, of the 38800 block of North Cedar Crest Drive, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery. He was being held in the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bond, and was due back in court on March 18.