CHICAGO (CBS)–A pod of stranded dolphins in Bolivia were rescued with the help of veterinarians from Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium who recently traveled to South America to help with a dolphin-rescue mission.

Shedd veterinarians joined staff from the Maryland Zoo and the Saint Louis Zoo to help move dolphins that were stuck in an isolated lake that had been cut off from the main river, according to the Shedd.

“Battling knee-deep mud, mosquitoes, extreme heat and rudimentary roads cleared by machete, the group worked with regional aquatic rescue experts and forest fire fighters to reach the lake,” a statement from the Shedd reads.

The stranded dolphins were guided into transfer nets and taken out of the water, where the team of vets conducted health inspections including ultrasounds and other testing before releasing them back into the river.

Check out the photos of the rescued dolphins below: