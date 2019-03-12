CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened inside the building in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove at 4:16 p.m.

The 27-year-old victim sustained a gunshot to the stomach, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where is was listed in serious condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating. Several squad cars and crime scene tape surrounded the restaurant shortly before 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.