CHICAGO (CBS)–A massage parlor in south suburban Orland Park has been shut down and a masseuse is charged with prostitution after she allegedly offered to perform a sex act on an undercover officer in exchange for money, according to police.

A masseuse at TY Spa, Jihua Dun, 53, of Chicago, allegedly gave a massage to an undercover police officer on March 7. The police were prompted by complaints from the public that spa employees were ‘unlawfully touching and propositioning male customers,’ according to a press release from the police department.

When Dun allegedly propositioned the undercover officer for a sex act, detectives entered the spa and arrested her.

Dun was released after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

The spa’s business license was revoked following the incident, and its status is contingent on the outcome of an upcoming hearing before Village officials, according to police.

In 2016, a spa called ‘ZY Massage’ listed at the same address as ‘TY Spa,’ 11225 W. 159th St., was shut down and two employees were charged with prostitution, police said.

Police spokesperson Tony Farrell said new owners had later reopened the shuttered business under a new name.

Farrell said it wasn’t uncommon for a new business to open in a space formerly occupied by the same type of commercial use.

“I think it comes down to being easier to open a business in a place that’s already set up for that type of business,” Farrell said.