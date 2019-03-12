CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday night’s high school basketball supersectionals will not include the IHSA Class 3A qualifier at the Sears Centre. As CBS2’s Megan Mawicke explains, DePaul Prep is going downstate by default and plans to make the most of the opportunity.

When a brawl broke out between Farragut and North Lawndale, the IHSA ruled it a double forfeit in their sectional championship. This means DePaul Prep automatically advanced to the state 3A semi-finals.

“We found out that we weren’t going to play Tuesday,” said DePaul Prep center Pavle Pantovic. “We felt horrible for Farragut and North Lawndale, they both had a great season, at this time we are all really happy we can go downstate.”

“We wanted that experience of playing in a supersectional, but I’d be lying, we got a break and we can prep,” says DePaul Prep head coach Tom Kleinschmidt.

Tom Kleinschmidt is in his eighth season coaching at his alma mater, formerly known as Gordon Tech. Kleinschmidt went on to be an All-American at DePaul University. It took some time, but now the 25 to 9 Rams are clicking.

“We struggled as a program early on,” Kleinschmidt said. “We got some good, young players to really buy in and take a chance on the school and on me as a coach and it’s paid off.”

DePaul Prep guard Perry Cowan said the team is “on a roll.”

This is the first tine the Rams have gone downstate since 2000 and they have never won a state championship in basketball.

“Half of us weren’t even born then,” Pantovic said. “The buzz with the whole school, everyone is so happy.”

Kleinschmidt said the team is going down to win.

“We are not tourists and this is not a vacation. We are going to win,” he said.