CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Milwaukee, who might have been kidnapped her father, who also is suspected of killing her mother.

Noelani Robinson was last seen on Monday in Milwaukee. Police said 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins shot and killed Noelani’s mother, 24-year-old Sierra Robinson, and wounded Sierra’s sister, and then kidnapped Noelani.

“We are asking Mr. Higgins to take her and drop her off someplace safe – a family member’s house, a fire station, a hospital, any place safe – so that law enforcement can take custody of her,” Milwaukee Police Capt. Thomas Casper said.

Police have said Higgins, who also goes by Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis, is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a black or dark blue SUV, possibly a Nissan. There is concern he might be headed to Florida.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Noelani on Monday.

Anyone who sees her or Dariaz should call 911, or contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7022.