CHICAGO (CBS)–Two drivers were carjacked by gunpoint in the Albany Park neighborhood in recent weeks, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

During both incidents, multiple offenders pulled up in a vehicle near a parked car. The offenders got out and instructed the driver to exit their vehicle.

In both incidents, one of the offenders fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

During the first carjacking, on Feb. 25 at 9:47 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road, the offenders were driving a silver four-door vehicle.

In the second incident, on March 8 at 12:12 a.m. on the 4200 block of West School Street, the carjackers were in a four-door burgundy vehicle.

All the suspects were male, according to police. Their races vary, and include hispanic, black and white.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.