CHICAGO (CBS)– Despite noisy protests today, aldermen gave the go-ahead for the controversial public safety academy.

The academy, for both police and firefighters training, will be built for $95 million dollars, on a 20-acre site on Chicago Avenue in the West Garfield Park nighborhood.

This was one of the last items on mayor Rahm Emanuel’s to-do list as mayor.

Some aldermen had pro-law enforcement placards on their desks.

Opponents protesting the academy wanted the money spent on neighborhoods.