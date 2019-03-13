



Photo: Patrick Fore/Unsplash

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, St. Patrick’s Day weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a river dyeing watch party to a kegs and eggs breakfast buffet, here’s what to do to celebrate.

Green is the New Red: St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans at Virgin Hotels

Head to the Virgin Hotel and snag a front seat as the Chicago River is dyed green this Saturday. At its “Green is the New Red” party, enjoy green booze, a breakfast buffet and live music from the Avondale Ramblers. Also, don’t miss the chance to win prizes like a one-night hotel stay, dinner at the Common Club and more. Open to adults 21 and over.

When: Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Where: Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N. Wabash Ave.

Price: Free

Kegs and Eggs at The Boundary

Next up, if you’re an early bird, begin your Irish celebration with beer kegs and breakfast eggs at The Boundary in Wicker Park. At this St. Patrick’s Day Party, enjoy green beer and feast on sausage, scrambled eggs (made with cheddar cheese and smoked bacon) and potatoes.

When: Saturday, March 16, 8-11 a.m.

Where: The Boundary Tavern and Grille, 1932 W. Division St.

Price: $40

Kegs and Eggs at Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery

Bring your appetite to Rock Bottom Brewery where you can fill up on green beer, mimosas and a breakfast buffet. Live music performances will keep the party going.

When: Saturday, March 16, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 1 W. Grand Ave.

Price: $30

Legendary Leprechaun Weekend

Last but not least, there’s Legendary Leprechaun weekend this Friday. Grab some friends and head to Safehouse for drinks. Enjoy specials on drinks like Irish car bombs and the Nutty Irishman.

When: Friday, March 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Safehouse, 60 E. Ontario St.

