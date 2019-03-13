



The driver who died after her car was struck by a westbound CTA Blue Line train Tuesday night, has been identified.

According to Illinois State Police, Sara Giancolo, 71, of Bartlett was confirmed deceased at an area hospital.

Giancolo’s car was struck by a westbound CTA Blue Line train Tuesday night in Rosemont.

The Ford driver lost control and rolled down an embankment, according to police. The vehicle came to rest partially on the CTA Blue line train tracks.

Blue Line service was temporarily interrupted between O’Hare and Jefferson Park. Full service was restored.