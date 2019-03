Chicago (CBS) — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a Jefferson Park bank Wednesday morning.

The TCF Bank in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue was robbed at 11:22 a.m., according to the FBI.

The suspect wore a dark-colored coat with a brown fur-lined hood. He is described as a black man, six feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 and said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.